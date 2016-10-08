Metro-East News

October 8, 2016 4:08 PM

Police seek 3 suspects; victim found in bullet-riddled car

By Mike Koziatek

Major Case Squad investigators announced Saturday they are looking for three suspects in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Timothy M. Holcomb, whose who bullet-riddled car was found Friday in Fairmont City.

Witnesses told police the suspects were last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Ninth Street and Winstanley Avenue in East St. Louis.

Here’s a description of the alleged gunman: Black male, 5-foot-7, with a beard and an Afro or high flat top. The second suspect, the driver of the suspects’ vehicle, is described as a black female who is heavy set and was wearing a shower cap.

A description of a third person in the vehicle was not available.

Investigators said they are looking for the suspects’ car. Here’s a description of the vehicle:

▪  Light in color, four door.

▪  Buick or Oldsmobile.

▪  Tinted windows.

▪  Temporary registration.

▪  Damage on the passenger side.

Holcomb, of Collinsville, was seen driving east on Collinsville Road at Illinois 203 at 2:58 a.m. Friday, according to a video from a business. He was found in his Toyota near the 2000 block of Collinsville Road.

Anyone with information about Holcomb’s death is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-274-4504 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

