Police seek 3 suspects; victim found in bullet-riddled car

Major Case Squad investigators announced Saturday they are looking for three suspects in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Timothy M. Holcomb, whose who bullet-riddled car was found Friday in Fairmont City.
Witnesses told police the suspects were last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Ninth Street and Winstanley Avenue in East St. Louis.
Here’s a description of the alleged gunman: Black male, 5-foot-7, with a beard and an Afro or high flat top. The second suspect, the driver of the suspects’ vehicle, is described as a black female who is heavy set and was wearing a shower cap.
A description of a third person in the vehicle was not available.
Investigators said they are looking for the suspects’ car. Here’s a description of the vehicle:
▪ Light in color, four door.
▪ Buick or Oldsmobile.
▪ Tinted windows.
▪ Temporary registration.
▪ Damage on the passenger side.
Holcomb, of Collinsville, was seen driving east on Collinsville Road at Illinois 203 at 2:58 a.m. Friday, according to a video from a business. He was found in his Toyota near the 2000 block of Collinsville Road.
Anyone with information about Holcomb’s death is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-274-4504 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
