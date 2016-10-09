Man found dead in bullet-riddled car was ambushed, police say

When a man beat his fist on his rolled up driver-side window and then tried to open the door, Timothy Holcomb hit the gas and fled as a hail of gunfire slammed into his 2006 Toyota Scion, investigators said Sunday.
Just one of those bullets found its mark and hit Holcomb in the back. But that single bullet was enough to end the 46-year-old Collinsville man’s life early Friday after he drove about three-quarters of a mile from where he was ambushed in the 200 Block of North Ninth St. in East St. Louis.
Holcomb was found deceased in his vehicle that had run off the road into a wetland area near the 2000 Block of Collinsville Road not far from Fairmont City.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the homicide and locate three suspects identified by witnesses as:
☆ Black male, heavy-set, about 5-foot-7, with a beard and Afro-style hair, also described by police as a “high flat top.”
☆ A black female who drove the three suspects in a light-colored, four-door Buick or Oldsmobile with tinted windows, a temporary registration and damage on the passenger side. The woman was described as wearing a shower cap.
☆ A third suspect who remained in the vehicle that witnesses were unable to describe.
According to the Major Case Squad, about 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Holcomb’s vehicle was stopped in an empty lot on North Ninth Street, when the suspects’ vehicle pulled up and the man with a beard jumped out and approached Holcomb’s Toyota, then “started banging on the driver-side window and attempted to get the door open.”
Holcomb hit the gas and “the suspect produced a gun and shot several times into Holcomb’s vehicle,” according to a news release from the Major Case Squad.
Officers assigned to the Major Case Squad were continuing their investigation Sunday, working with the Fairmont City Police Department.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the Fairmont City Police Department at 618-274-4504.
George Pawlaczyk
