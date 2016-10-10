Red sweater guy who becomes Internet sensation reveals wardrobe malfunction

Shiloh resident Ken Bone, 34, said being an Internet sensation is ridiculous.
“I’m just glad I was able to bring a little bit of light-heartedness to a very divisive night with a lot of nastiness and name calling,” Bone said Monday afternoon inside his Shiloh home.
Shortly after Bone — one of the undecided voters in the audience for the presidential debate in St. Louis — asked a question about energy policy, his Internet popularity instantly soared with comments about his red sweater and mustache.
Some have compared him to the fictional character Peter Griffin on the TV show “Family Guy.” Someone came up with a Halloween costume mimicking him.
Bone works at a coal-fired power plant. His question: “What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?”
