Police seek vandals who defaced special Fairview Heights baseball field

Fairview Heights police are seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a string of vandalism that took part in and around Moody Park over the weekend.
A Fairview Heights Parks and Recreation Department employee notified police at 9 a.m. Sunday that some bathrooms at the Miracle League baseball field at Moody Park had been vandalized. Officers found the woman’s bathroom had been spray painted with “13” in black overnight.
Officers continued their investigation into the neighborhood of Brittany Estates where more graffiti was found on the sliding and garage doors of a few residences. Stop signs and other signs along the road at the intersection of Union Hill Road at Longacre Drive also were tagged with “13.” A utility pole at the intersection of Liberty and McKnight also was tagged with a “13.” Officers took 10 reports for criminal defacement of property.
Tim Mueller, a spokesman with the Fairview Heights Police Department, said is it rare for the department to deal with vandalism cases. Mueller said there is video surveillance at the park and that police are still going through what was recorded on Saturday night.
The Miracle League field was constructed at Moody Park in 2007 with funds raised by The Catch 22 Foundation and the Miracle League of Fairview Heights so that children of all abilities in the area could experience the game of baseball.
Police said they have no suspects or motive for the damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or by posting an anonymous tip on the department’s website.
