Transient woman accused of hiding burned body in Carbondale

A 22-year-old transient woman has been charged with a felony in Carbondale more than a month after authorities found a burning body placed in a trash can in a wooden area.
Tiesha D. Anderson, 22, formerly of Collinsville, was accused of concealment of a homicidal death by Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr on Tuesday.
Carr said in a news release that Anderson “knowingly concealed the death of what has tentatively been identified as a female, by placing the victim’s body into a trash can in a wooded area for the purpose of preventing or delaying the discovery of her death.” The charge is a Class 3 felony and carries a potential sentence of two to five years in prison.
Anderson was arrested on Monday by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and remained in custody Tuesday, Carr said.
The body was found in the 900 block of East Main Street near Piles Fork Creek in Carbondale. It had been placed in a trash receptacle and set on fire. The Carbondale Fire Department extinguished the flames and discovered the body. It has not been revealed whether the woman died before the fire or as a result of the fire.
“We have tentatively identified the body, but we have not released (that identity) pending forensic confirmation and notification to the family,” said Sgt. Amber Ronketto with the Carbondale Police Department.
Anderson is a transient who has been in the Carbondale area for some time, Ronketto said. She did not know when Anderson last lived in Collinsville, but that it was her last known address.
Ronketto said she could not provide further details about the crime or a possible motive, as the investigation is ongoing. Anderson has not been charged with the woman’s murder.
Anderson’s first court appearance was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court. Her bail was set at $750,000.
The ongoing investigation is being pursued by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey E.A. Bloodworth is handling the prosecution, Carr said.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
BND reporter Kaitlyn Schwers contributed to this report.
