October 11, 2016 10:56 AM

Belleville Diocese priest targeted in sex scandal allegations

By George Pawlaczyk

BELLEVILLE

A group that supports victims of sexual abuse by clergy has scheduled a demonstration for 1 p.m. today outside the chancery for the Diocese of Belleville to draw attention to allegations of sexual misconduct by a priest who came here from Africa.

The St. Louis-based Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests is holding the event on behalf of the alleged victim.

David Clohessy, director of SNAP, said the woman plans to file a lawsuit against the priest and the diocese. The suit has not yet been filed.

A draft of the lawsuit alleges a sexual relationship over four years with a female parishioner, who is now out of the country, and the priest. The suit alleges the priest used his position as a religious counselor to sexually take advantage of her.

