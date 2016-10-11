Belleville Diocese priest targeted in sex scandal allegations

A group that supports victims of sexual abuse by clergy has scheduled a demonstration for 1 p.m. today outside the chancery for the Diocese of Belleville to draw attention to allegations of sexual misconduct by a priest who came here from Africa.
The St. Louis-based Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests is holding the event on behalf of the alleged victim.
David Clohessy, director of SNAP, said the woman plans to file a lawsuit against the priest and the diocese. The suit has not yet been filed.
A draft of the lawsuit alleges a sexual relationship over four years with a female parishioner, who is now out of the country, and the priest. The suit alleges the priest used his position as a religious counselor to sexually take advantage of her.
