St. Clair Square joins other retailers that will close on Thanksgiving Day

St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, joining other malls and big box retailers in reversing a trend nationwide that saw more and more retailers open on the holiday.
CBL is closing all its 73 properties nationwide on Thanksgiving, including three other St. Louis-area malls: West County Center, South County Center and Mid Rivers Mall, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
In addition, hhgregg announced Tuesday it was closing on Thanksgiving. It joined more than a dozen big box retailers that will be closed on the holiday and not reopen until Black Friday. They include:
▪ Bed, Bath & Beyond in Fairview Heights
▪ Burlington Coat Factory in Fairview Heights
▪ Dillards in Fairview Heights
▪ Hobby Lobby in Fairview Heights
▪ Home Depot in Belleville and O’Fallon
▪ Lowe’s in Belleville and Fairview Heights
▪ Marshalls in Fairview Heights
▪ Menards in O’Fallon
▪ Petco in Fairview Heights
▪ PetSmart in O’Fallon
▪ Tractor Supply Co. in Belleville
▪ AT&T locations in Belleville, O’Fallon, Fairview Heights and Collinsville
Other retailers with locations in the metro-east appeared on a list published online, but local representatives of those retailers said they were not allowed to comment and their corporate offices had not returned messages sent by the News-Democrat. Those stores are:
▪ Gamestop locations throughout the metro-east
▪ Jo-Ann Fabrics in Fairview Heights
▪ Mattress Firm in Fairview Heights
“We stand behind our core values and beliefs of being a family-first company,” said Bob Riesbeck, President and CEO of hhgregg. “It’s important to us that our associates are able to be home with their families on Thanksgiving, and we are encouraging our customers to do the same.”
While closing on Thanksgiving Day represents a recent reversal of course for some stores, it’s a tradition at others, including at Lowe’s and PetSmart.
And while the list of store locations that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day grows ever longer, corporate spokesmen have been careful to note that the stores are always open online.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
