Daughter tries to save father from fatal Edwardsville fire

A daughter tried to save her disabled father from a fire early Thursday morning, but was unable to do so.
John Douglas Beckovich, 70, died in a mobile home fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters from Mitchell Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were called to 5261 Chain of Rocks Road in Edwardsville at 12:03 a.m. to find the structure engulfed in flames, according to the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Long Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.
GUESTBOOK: Offer your condolences to the famaily of John Douglas Beckovich
Beckovich was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 a.m. Due to the condition of the body, Beckovich’s identity is being released based on his daughter’s statement at the scene, but will have to be verified through dental records.
Beckovich’s daughter, Jennifer Jones, owns the mobile home and was able to escape. Her father was trapped in a rear bedroom due to his poor health, according to the coroner’s office. “She attempted to get to her father, but the fire was too intense,” read the coroner’s statement.
Preliminary results from the autopsy showed that Beckovich died of smoke inhalation. Further routine testing was to be conducted. The fire was under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Although there were several oxygen tanks in the home that were used by Beckovich, the cause and origin of the fire was not immediately known, according to the coroner’s statement. Funeral arrangements were pending.
Comments