New restaurant to take over popular Swansea site

Just a few weeks after the Swansea Family Restaurant closed up shop, work is underway inside 1500 N. Illinois St. to prepare for another restaurant.
It’ll be called Cholula’s Mexican Restaurant, and according to a banner hung from the building’s facade, it’s “coming soon.”
Step ladders and tools can be seen inside the dining area as work on the interior is ongoing.
Swansea Village Administrator Lyndon Joost confirmed the village will soon consider the various license requests the restaurant has made in order to operate and said he foresaw nothing that would prevent those requests from being quickly granted.
Juan Ramirez, who Joost said requested the village licenses, was not immediately available for comment.
