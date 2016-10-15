24-year-old shot dead in street in Parkfield Terrace area of Cahokia

Investigators have released the identity of a man who was gunned down mid-morning Friday on a street in unincorporated Cahokia.
Detectives with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said 24-year-old Jamell M. Bridges suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Parkfield Terrace area about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived they found Bridges lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
The Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad. Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew, who is serving as commander of the Major Case Squad, said 20 investigators have been working on the case.
Detectives asked that anyone with information call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618‐825‐2051 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Bridges has been arrested in St. Clair County on charges of mob action, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and residential burglary, according to court records. He went to prison in August 2015 and was released on parole about eight months later, in April.
