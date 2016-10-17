Car strikes pedestrian on North Belt West near Shop ’n Save in Belleville

Traffic near the Shop ’n Save on North Belt West was redirected for more than an hour on Monday after a pedestrian was hit while trying to cross the road.
Emergency responders were called to the 4200 block of North Belt West around 8:25 p.m. When they arrived a man was lying in the west bound lanes of North Belt West after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. According to the Belleville Fire Department’s Twitter page, the man was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with unknown injuries. Neither Belleville Police Department nor Belleville Fire Department personnel at the scene knew the extent of the man’s injuries.
A puddle of blood could be seen just west of the intersection of North Belt West and North 42nd Street, where the man was trying to cross.
Doug Gammon of Belleville was traveling west on North Belt West and was behind the car that struck the man. He believed the man was seriously injured.
“I didn’t see him move,” Gammon said. “He was dead when he hit the street.”
At scene of incident where pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in front of Shop And Save on North Belt West. pic.twitter.com/mxoxq3T3AF— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) October 18, 2016
The vehicle that hit the man was badly damaged. Gammon said the man hit the hood of the vehicle in front of him and crashed into its windshield. Gammon said the man was thrown from the vehicle when it stopped. A hat and a pair of tennis shoes were on the street after the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to talk with police. Gammon said the light was green for west bound traffic when the crash happened.
One person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries. There is a puddle of blood on street. pic.twitter.com/rHzTgvqj35— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) October 18, 2016
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
