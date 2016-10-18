Minivan driver dead after crash on Illinois 158

A fatal crash closed a section of Illinois 158 for more than two and a half hours on Tuesday afternoon, but Illinois State Police reopened it in time for the afternoon rush hour.
State police received a call about 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday regarding to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 158 near Roenicke Road near Millstadt, said Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
A three-axle dump truck was headed west on Illinois 158 when the driver slowed to make a left turn onto Roenicke Road, Dye said. A green 2005 Dodge minivan traveling behind the dump truck failed to slow and crashed into the rear of the dump truck, Dye said. The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old female from Columbia, was pronounced dead on the scene by a St. Clair County deputy coroner.
The identities of the drivers were not immediately available.
The road was reopened at about 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday
Dye said country roads in that area are the site of several fatal and serious accidents. He asked drivers to slow down, put down the cell phone and pay attention.
