Car crashes through wall of pizzeria housed in historic O’Fallon building

An historic building in downtown O’Fallon was damaged on Tuesday night after a car crashed through the building.
Gia’s Pizza, 102 W. State, was damaged by the crash, which happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A sign on the front of the building says it is the oldest still intact building in downtown O’Fallon. It was erected in 1863 by Levi Simmons to replace an earlier one that was destroyed by fire on the site. Over the years, the building has housed a general store, saloon, hotel, post office, grocery, bus station and restaurant. It has been home to Gia’s for the last nine years.
Employees with the restaurant said around 30 people were in the establishment at the time of the crash. Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital with what O’Fallon police described as minor injuries. One of those taken to the hospital was a woman whose car crashed into the restaurant. The other person injured was sitting in the booth where the crash happened.
Don O'Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
