Kern, Cook to speak at Belleville chamber forum

A voters forum organized by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Belleville West High School in the Performing Arts Center at 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West.
Current St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger Rodger Cook are scheduled to participate.
Questions have been submitted by chamber of commerce members, and the forum is not a debate, according to the chamber.
Also scheduled to participate are state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and his Republican opponent Katherine Ruocco of Swansea; as well as Bob Romanik, a Republican, and his opponent LaToya Greenwood, a Democrat, who are running for state representative in the 114th District.
Also scheduled to appear are candidates running for other countywide races, county auditor, coroner, circuit clerk, recorder and county board of review. Candidates from 16 County Board district races, as well as candidates for judge positions, are also scheduled to appear.
Organizers allotted 5 minutes for each St. Clair County Board district race, as well as for the judge races. Six minutes are being allotted for the countywide office races.
A half hour are being allotted for the County Board chairman race, and a half hour are being allotted for the state representative races.
