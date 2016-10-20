Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Shiloh

Police and rescue workers from multiple agencies were searching Thursday night for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Shiloh area.
Assistant Shiloh Police Chief Gary McGill said a search was being conducted in a field near Shiloh Police headquarters.
McGill said police were worried about the boy, who had been gone for two hours. He said it wasn’t clear whether the boy was wearing shoes, and that the boy’s clothing might not be suitable for cool temperatures.
Police were searching just off North Greenmount near Brighton Place in Shiloh. Police called for an all-terrain vehicle to be used in the search.
Comments