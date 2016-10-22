Police say at least two hospitalized after three-vehicle crash

A crash that sent two people to the hospital remained under investigation Saturday, while the conditions of the victims were unknown.
Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles after a three-vehicle crash Friday near Illinois 15 and Belleville West Parkway. According to the Belleville Fire Department, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Two people were extricated, and one was originally listed in critical condition.
Belleville Police said Saturday they could not confirm their current condition, but believed that the injuries were not life-threatening. The names of the victims were not released by police, who said the crash remained under investigation.
Westbound lanes of Illinois 15 were shut down briefly after 10 p.m. to allow removal of the damaged vehicles.
