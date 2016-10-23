Cause of Sunday fire at Waterloo business is unknown

Waterloo’s Hopskeller Brewing Company will be closed for several months to repair the damage from a morning fire, according to Fire Chief Brett Wiegand who spoke to the owners Sunday.
Wiegand said firefighters were dispatched about 8:50 a.m. Sunday after the building’s sprinkler system was activated. A firefighter who drove by the building at 116 E. Third St. also saw the smoke, Wiegand said.
No one was inside when the fire started, and there were no injuries reported, Wiegand said. A cause has yet to be determined.
Wiegand said most of the damage is located in the middle of the building, between the original 100-plus year old brick structure and a newer addition. The fire started in the east wall of the original structure near the wood-fired pizza ovens. Wiegand said it is not clear if the ovens were the source of the fire.
The Waterloo Fire Department was assisted by firefighters in Columbia and Red Bud. Wiegand said the fire was out by about 11 a.m.
