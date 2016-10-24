St. Clair County Board to vote on annual property tax levy

The St. Clair County Board on Monday is scheduled to vote on its annual property tax levy.
The proposed total levy is $64.8 million, but in previous years, the county has later abated a large portion of the levy during the spring before annual property tax bills go out.
In the spring, the county board approved an abatement of $29.8 million of the $61.8 million the county requested in its 2015 levy.
Property tax bills for next year won’t be determined until property values are finalized in the spring.
In other action
▪ Front Street work: County board members are scheduled to vote on a contract with Baxmeyer Construction to carry out the first phase of the Front Street reconstruction project in East St. Louis.
Baxmeyer was the low bid on the project for $6.39 million, which is expected to take two years to complete. The project includes reconstruction of Front Street from Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis to where the road dead-ends in Fairmont City. The project also includes resurfacing of Trendley Avenue from Front Street to Main Street, the reconstruction of West Missouri Avenue from Front Street to B Street, and reconstruction of B Street from Missouri Avenue to River Park Drive.
The engineers estimate was about $600,000 higher than the amount bid by Baxmeyer, said Jim Fields, the St. Clair County engineer.
The project is being paid for with a mixture of federal, state and private dollars.
A second phase also is planned and would include the construction of a roundabout at the entrance of the Casino Queen, Fields said.
The total estimated cost of the project of $8.1 million, includes the design and engineering expenses.
▪ Speed limit changes: County board members are scheduled to vote on lowering the speed limit along Cross Street just north of Tamarack Lane the north side of the Interstate 64 overpass in the area of O’Fallon and Shiloh to 40 mph from 50 mph.
They also are scheduled to vote on lowering the speed limit along South Lincoln Street from the northside of the I-64 overpass to U.S. Route 50 to 30 mph from 35 mph.
“With the hospital in the area, and the increase traffic, ... I believe it’s the right thing to do,” Fields said.
▪ Church approval: County board members are scheduled to vote on whether to allow Abundant Life Ministries to locate at a former Belle Valley School District building at 100 Andora Drive near Belleville. The Zoning Board of Appeals recommended the church be allowed to move into the former school, which has been vacant for several years.
