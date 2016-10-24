No one injured in Cahokia fire that started in garage, spread to house

Firefighters from several agencies took about 40 minutes putting out a fire at 703 St. Thomas Lane that fire officials believe started in an unattached garage and spread to a nearby residence.
Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said the structure was unoccupied and no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters from Cahokia, Dupo and Camp Jackson responded to a call just after 9 p.m.
“Upon arrival we had a garage that was sitting behind a house that was fully involved,” Robbins said. “The structure was vacant. We had heavy fire in the garage and the roof of the house so we went to a defensive operation right away.”
At scene of a structure fire on St. Nichols Road in Cahokia. pic.twitter.com/65RNVqQwpl— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) October 25, 2016
Robbins did not know how the fire started.
