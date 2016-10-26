Sears closing two locations in metro-east

The Sears store in Edwardsville will be closing on Nov. 5, according to store manager Ken Campbell.
He and the store’s 21 employees were told in September, he said. The Edwardsville location is not a big-box Sears, but a smaller hardware and appliance store.
In addition to the Edwardsville closing, KMOV reported that a second Sears hardware and appliance store in Collinsville is also closing. A manager at the Collinsville store was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Sears gave the Edwardsville employees the option to transfer to other stores, Campbell said, and some workers are taking the company up on its offer.
Campbell, who has been employed with Sears for 20 years, is choosing to retire. He said he doesn’t know what he’ll do with his time, but “I’m sure I’ll find something to do.”
Comments