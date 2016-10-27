Randolph County bar fight leads to murder charge, police say

A Percy man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a man’s death after a bar altercation.
Beau A. Shawgo, 38, was charged with first-degree murder by Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker on Thursday. Police believe Shawgo was responsible for injuries Jeffrey R. “J.R” Welty, 55, of Percy, suffered in an altercation Monday night at the Hide-Away Tavern in Percy.
According to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Department news release, Welty was transported to Sparta Community Hospital and later flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Welty died Thursday from injuries he suffered during the altercation, police said.
Shawgo made his initial appearance Thursday in Randolph County Circuit Court. Shawgo requested to have time to find a private attorney. Judge Gene Gross set Shawgo’s bail at $250,000. Walker had asked for bail to be set at $1 million.
Shawgo was being held Thursday in the Randolph County Jail. He is next due in court for a status hearing on Monday. Police would not comment further on the case.
According to the Perry County Circuit Clerk website, Shawgo has one previous felony conviction on his record. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation in connection with a 2011 burglary case. He has several misdemeanor convictions on his record in both Randolph and Perry counties, according to court records.
