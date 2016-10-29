Chester police officer killed in crash during pursuit

A Chester police officer died in a crash Friday night during a pursuit.
The crash happened about 10 p.m. on Palestine Road in rural Randolph County, about 2 miles north of Chester.
The name of the officer was no immediately released.
Chester Police Department, in a Facebook post, said the officer was attempting to stop a vehicle when the officer crashed a squad car.
The police department said an autopsy was scheduled for late Saturday morning.
“We ask that you please keep the officer’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote in the Facebook post.
The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, in a post on Friday night, said heavy rescue equipment and a medical helicopter were called to the crash scene.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
