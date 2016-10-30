Police find car driven by suspect in Chester officer’s death

Police have located the red Pontiac G6 that police say was involved in the Friday night fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old Chester police officer who was in pursuit, Randolph County Sheriff Shannon Wolff told a local newspaper.
According to an online account, the car was found earlier Sunday, but Wolff declined to state the location. Jason Michael Stoker, 34, is sought on a county charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. The wreck occurred about 10 p.m. on Palestine Road in Randolph County, about two miles north of Chester.
In an earlier news release, State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker said officer James Brockmeyer, who was also a volunteer firefighter, was attempting to stop Stoker’s vehicle when his squad car went off the highway, down an embankment and turned over. Brockmeyer graduated from the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy and started on patrol in Chester in April.
Walker said additional charges “are likely.”
Walker also warned in the written statement that anyone found to be concealing or aiding Stoker will be prosecuted.
Circuit Clerk records show that Stoker had been charged with 17 traffic citations and several misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, battery, domestic battery and unlawful transportation of alcohol. He was convicted a dozen times.
