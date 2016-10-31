Police respond to report of shooting in Cahokia

A shooting was reported Monday afternoon in Cahokia.
Crime scene tape surrounded a home on St. James Drive.
More details about the shooting were not immediately available from Cahokia Police.
Return for more on this developing story.
