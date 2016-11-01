Metro-east business destroyed by fire

A kitchen fire that quickly spread ended up destroying an East St. Louis business Tuesday morning.
East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said two employees were inside the business at the corner of Missouri Avenue and North 15th Street when a fire started in the building’s kitchen. He said the two tried to put the fire out but could not.
Firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., flames were seen shooting out of the building’s roof and thick gray smoke had settled on the neighborhood. Part of Missouri Avenue was closed to traffic as firefighters battled the flames.
The flames had subsided by 9 a.m., but police still had part of Missouri Avenue blocked off.
The employees of the business were not injured, Blackmon said.
