Dead body found on East St. Louis street

A dead body was found in the middle of North 11th St. in East St. Louis Tuesday morning.
East St. Louis police were notified at 7:30 a.m. of the body. According to an officer at the scene, the body is that of a younger black man. It appeared the man had been shot. The man has not yet been identified.
Illinois State Police troopers were processing the crime scene.
North 11th Street between Pennsylvania and St. Clair avenues is largely vacant.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s office confirmed a deputy coroner is on the scene.
Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.
The scene is less than a block from the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Pennsylvania Avenue and three blocks from Miles Davis School.
