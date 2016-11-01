Man wanted in Chester police officer’s death arrested

A Chester man wanted in connection with the Oct. 28 death of a Chester police officer on was captured on Tuesday afternoon.
Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker said in a press release that Jason M. Stoker, 34, was captured in the St. Louis area. Stoker was wanted on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection with an incident on Friday night. Chester police officer James Brockmeyer, 22, died from injuries sustained in a rollover crash on Palestine Road north of Chester. Brockmeyer had been pursing Stoker when the crash happened, police said.
Walker said Stoker will remain in Missouri until the extradition process is completed. He is being held on $250,000 bail.
