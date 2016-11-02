IDOT to open road connecting East St. Louis with I-70

Motorists will soon have a new road to connect to Interstate 70.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is opening a new spur, or connecting road, from East St. Louis at Riverpark Drive — near the Casino Queen — at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The spur was built “to feed East St. Louis,” said Joseph G. Gasaway, a supervising field engineer for IDOT. Now, heavy truck traffic that commonly uses the Poplar Street Bridge will be able to drive north and use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, Gasaway said.
The project, built in four phases over the last two-and-a-half years, cost $25 million, Gasaway said, adding that IDOT has plans to continue the spur south into Sauget, but those plans have not been finalized yet.
