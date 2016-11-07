Driver who hit doughnut shop dies, police say

The woman who was driving an SUV that crashed into a doughnut shop Sunday morning has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident.
The victim was identified by police as Noura Soueidan, 32, of Columbia.
It is unclear where the victim was going at the time of the accident, which occurred at 11:41 a.m. Witnesses on scene at the time of the accident said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while talking on a cell phone and when she swerved to avoid hitting a car and lost control of her vehicle. Her SUV, a Hyundai Sonata, flipped over and struck the building that housed D.J.’s Doughnut Shop on Mississippi Avenue.
There were at least two baby car seats and baby diapers on the ground where the accident occurred. There was a bunch of other debris that came from the car and some nearby trash cans that she struck and caused to spill.
Soueidan was alone in the SUV when it crashed. No family members could be reached.
The owner of the doughnut shop, Jennifer Goforth, said the business had been closed about a month and a half due to an illness in the family. She learned the news of the tragic accident from a relative.
“My heart sank when I saw the car upside down. I didn’t know what to think. It’s very tragic,” Goforth said.
Goforth is not sure whether the business will reopen. She is waiting on insurance information.
