Metro-East News

November 7, 2016 6:56 PM

Emergency workers searching for woman, child near Marissa

News-Democrat

MARISSA

Emergency responders in southern St. Clair County are looking for a woman and a child. According to a report from KMOV, the search is being done in a wooded area near a pond near Marissa. The search for the woman is being done by air and ground.

