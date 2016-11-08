Incumbent Congressman Bost seeks to hold off challengers Baricevic, Bradshaw

When the votes are tallied at the end of the night Tuesday, voters in the metro-east will have decided whether their U.S. Representative has earned another two years in office or if someone new is headed to Washington, D.C.
Incumbent Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, is challenged by Democratic attorney C.J. Baricevic of Belleville and Green Party nominee Paula Bradshaw of Carbondale.
Bost, 53, handily won election to Congress in 2014 in an upset over William Enyart, a Democrat from Belleville. Prior to Bost’s victory, the seat had been held by Democrats for decades.
Prior to that victory, Bost represented part of Southern Illinois in the state General Assembly for 20 years.
Baricevic, 31, is a newcomer, having never before run for public office. He practices law at a family firm and is a part-time public defender.
This is Bradshaw’s third consecutive bid for the seat, having also run in 2012 and 2014. She earned 5.6 percent of the vote in each of those prior campaigns.
The 12th District is one of the largest Congressional districts in the state, stretching from Alton in the north to Cairo in the south and from the Mississippi River in the west to the eastern boundaries of Jefferson, Franklin and Williamson counties.
Despite the district’s size and a footprint that captures conservative voters in southern and southwestern Illinois, the district traditionally has favored Democrats thanks to the populous metro-east.
