Kay trails Stuart in Illinois House race; Hoffman, Greenwood, Beiser hold leads

Incumbents are trying to retain seats in three of four contested state House district races in the metro-east Tuesday.
The most high-profile of those races is in the 112th district, which pits incumbent Dwight Kay, R-Glen Carbon, against challenger Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville. More than $3 million has been spent on the race.
With all Madison County precincts reporting, Stuart leads Kay by 1,698 votes. There are still 10 precincts outstanding in St. Clair County. Vote totals with 80 of 90 precincts reporting (76 in Madison County, 14 in St. Clair County):
Kay: 23,184
Stuart: 25,101
113th District (Hoffman-Ruocco)
In the 113th district, longtime incumbent Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, was challenged by lawyer Katherine Ruocco, R-Swansea, a Swansea Village Board member. Hoffman has represented metro-east districts in Springfield for the better part of 25 years.
With 58 of 112 precincts reporting (92 in St. Clair County, 3 in East St. Louis, 17 in Madison County):
Hoffman: 16,916
Ruocco: 10,167
111th District (Beiser-Babcock)
In the 111th district, incumbent Dan Beiser, D-Alton, faces a challenge from Mike Babcock, R-Wood River, who is a Wood River Township supervisor. Beiser has held the seat since 2004, but this year’s race is just the second time he has face a challenger since he first won the seat.
With 96 of 99 precincts reporting (97 Madison County, 2 in Jersey County)
Beiser: 24,226
Babcock: 21,623
114th District (Romanik-Greenwood)
With Eddie Lee Jackson, D-East St. Louis, deciding not to seek re-election to the office he’s been in since 2009, it led to an open contest between radio host Bob Romanik, R-Belleville, and East St. Louis City Council member LaToya Greenwood, a Democrat.
With 34 of 104 precincts reporting (79 St. Clair County, 25 East St. Louis):
Romanik: 7,169
Greenwood: 9,761
