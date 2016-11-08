Schimpf maintains lead over Simon in 58th State Senate race

Retired Marine Paul Schimpf , a Republican from Waterloo, was leading Democrat Sheila Simon, a former lieutenant governor and daughter of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, with 72 percent of the vote counted Tuesday night in the 58th State Senate District race.
With 162 of 232 precincts counted:
Schimpf: 37,511, 64 percent
Simon: 21,265, 36 percent
The V-shaped district stretches from Cahokia to Carbondale and then to Mount Vernon. It includes the southern portion of St. Clair County and all or parts of Monroe, Randolph, Jackson, Union, Perry and Jefferson counties.
The two candidates are known for unsuccessfully running for statewide offices in 2014.
Schimpf, a 45-year-old attorney, ran for attorney general but lost to incumbent Lisa Madigan while Simon, a 55-year-old law school professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, ran for comptroller and lost to Judy Baar Topinka.
They are seeking to replace Sen. Dave Luechtefeld, R-Okawville, who decided to retire after district lines were changed and his home was located in another State Senate district.
Simon said she ran because she wants to change the funding formula for schools because some school districts spend $26,000 per student and others only $6,000. She also said she will “stand up for the rights of collective bargaining.”
Schimpf said he ran because he wants to “make Illinois a better place” after he retired from the Marines and “decided that I wasn't done serving the public.”
The BND asked the candidates how they would solve the state’s budget woes,
“We need to re-examine the budget from top to bottom. We must rid the budget of fraud and abuse — and eliminate pet projects instituted by legislators,” Schimpf said.
Simon said, “The governor needs to drop his non-budget related demands so that negotiations can begin in good faith. His agenda to break unions and drive down wages for working families has nothing to do with balancing the state budget.”
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
