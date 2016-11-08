At least one dead following five-vehicle crash near O’Fallon

One person died Tuesday night after a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Scott-Troy Road. Capt. Jim Cavins with the O’Fallon Police Department said the crash took place at about 9:40 p.m.
Cavins said officers initially responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the area before receiving multiple calls about a serious crash. Cavins said five vehicles including a semi rig were involved in the crash. One person involved in the crash died, Cavins said. Four other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Cavins said.
A member of the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.
Cavins said the driver of the semi rig was in police custody and was being treated at an area hospital. Cavins did not know if any charges would be filed. An Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.
Cavins said the crash site stretched for nearly a quarter-mile on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50. Cavins said the area to the east of the intersection will be closed for a substantial amount of time. He said people who use that road for their morning commute may want to seek an alternate route on Wednesday morning.
News-Democrat
