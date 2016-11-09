She and her infant son went missing. Now she’s been charged with a felony.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed charges against a Randolph County woman who went missing with her infant son for several hours earlier this week near Marissa.
Sarah N. Donley, 29, of Walsh, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a child and a misdemeanor child endangerment charge. She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. Police said the boy was found tied up when the pair was found by rescue workers on Monday night.
Emergency responders with several agencies searched for Donley and her son for nearly seven hours on Monday. Police were sent to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and Donley and her child were found just after 9 p.m.
They were located not far from where they were last seen near some coal mines off Doza Creek Road near Marissa. Donley and the child had non-life-threatening injuries when they were found and were taken to a nearby hospital.
