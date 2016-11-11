Update: No one hurt in Belleville fire, but home may be total loss

A home near Belleville was destroyed Friday in an afternoon fire at 213 Lincolnshire Blvd.
Flames were shooting from the roof by the time members of the East Side Fire Protection District made it to the scene of the residence, which is south of Carlyle Avenue near Belleville’s east side.
The fire was raging by the time firefighters arrived, said Linwood Mueller, assistant chief with the East Side Fire Protection District. No one was inside the residence when the fire started. The fire was called in at 1:44 p.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the structure.
“When we arrived on scene we had heavy fire through two of the bedroom windows and the fire had already breached the roof,” Mueller said. “It was running all through the attic at that point and appeared to have been running for some time.”
Mueller said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. A ladder truck was used to help spray water onto the top of the structure. By the time the fire was extinguished most of the roof of the house was gone.
A woman who said she lives there said her family had just gotten home. They were apparently notified of the fire through a security system.
Mueller did not know how fire started.
“It will take some time before we can get in there and find the origin,” he said.
A member of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. The Swansea Fire Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.
