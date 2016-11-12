Belleville barber is a longtime Cubs fan. It’s really paying off now

0:48 Mater Dei Knights attempt game winning two point PAT Pause

1:33 Firefighters respond to blaze at home near Belleville

0:39 House fire breaks out near Belleville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:29 Highland Honor Guard ensures all veterans have a final salute for their service

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

3:15 Jon Brough honored by Belleville City Council before large crowd

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

1:56 Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh