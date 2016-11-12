Longtime St. Clair County Coroner Rick Stone dies

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa Pause

1:33 Firefighters respond to blaze at home near Belleville

0:39 House fire breaks out near Belleville

2:04 Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

1:29 Highland Honor Guard ensures all veterans have a final salute for their service

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

0:36 Two point conversion falls short in One point Mater Dei loss

0:48 Mater Dei Knights attempt game winning two point PAT

1:50 Fourth quarter Mater Dei drive falls short in 4A quarterfinal