Longtime St. Clair County Coroner Rick Stone dies

St. Clair County Coroner Rick Stone died Saturday.
Sheriff Rick Watson confirmed Stone’s death Saturday morning.
Stone, who lived in Smithton, was 71. He suffered from cancer and had been in ill health for years, Watson said.
Guestbook: Express your condolences to the family of Rick Stone
“He did a great job, he was a great person,” Watson said. “He was very helpful. He helped me solve a few things, even in his last years at the coroner’s office. He was a good friend.”
Stone was first elected coroner in 1984 and had held the job ever since.
He did a great job, he was a great person. He was very helpful. He helped me solve a few things, even in his last years at the coroner’s office. He was a good friend St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson
These were Stone’s last days in office, having announced last year he would not seek another term. That meant that non-incumbents would compete for the job on Election Day for the first time in decades. On Tuesday, Calvin Dye — a longtime Illinois State Police trooper and investigator — defeated Carl Officer in that election. Dye will be sworn in next month.
Prior to becoming coroner, Stone was a homicide detective for the East St. Louis Police Department. He was a longtime investigator with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
He received police training at the University of Illinois and at Sam Houston State University in Texas. He also earned a master’s degree from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
In the interim between now and when new elected officials are sworn in, Watson said it’s likely deputy coroners will run the office until Dye takes over.
Return to BND.com for updates to this story.
Comments