Southern Illinois man killed in Afghanistan attack

Perry County is mourning the loss of one of its own after a Tamaroa man was identified as one of the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack Saturday in Afghanistan.
The attack occurred at Bagram Airfield near the country’s capital, Kabul.
WSIL identified the man as Tyler Iubelt, a recent Pinckneyville Community High School graduate.
Perry County soldier serving in Afghanistan among 4 killed in suicide bombing https://t.co/Rm1Qb8qPYF— WSIL News (@WSILNews) November 13, 2016
A post from Tamaroa Grade School indicated Iubelt was a student there until graduating in 2011. The school said he served in the U.S. Army.
The Tamaroa Fire District also honored Iubelt in a Facebook post Saturday evening.
The U.S. Department of Defense has yet to formally identify the casualties in the attack, but Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Saturday wrote in a statement that he was “deeply saddened.”
Bagram is widely considered the safest and most secure area in Afghanistan. According to Reuters, the attacker was dressed as a laborer when he blew himself up. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
“Force protection is always a top priority for us in Afghanistan, and we will investigate this tragedy to determine any steps we can take to improve it,” Carter wrote.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
Comments