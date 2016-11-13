Metro-East News

November 13, 2016 10:35 AM

Southern Illinois man killed in Afghanistan attack

By Tobias Wall

Perry County is mourning the loss of one of its own after a Tamaroa man was identified as one of the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack Saturday in Afghanistan.

The attack occurred at Bagram Airfield near the country’s capital, Kabul.

WSIL identified the man as Tyler Iubelt, a recent Pinckneyville Community High School graduate.

A post from Tamaroa Grade School indicated Iubelt was a student there until graduating in 2011. The school said he served in the U.S. Army.

The Tamaroa Fire District also honored Iubelt in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

The U.S. Department of Defense has yet to formally identify the casualties in the attack, but Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Saturday wrote in a statement that he was “deeply saddened.”

Bagram is widely considered the safest and most secure area in Afghanistan. According to Reuters, the attacker was dressed as a laborer when he blew himself up. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Force protection is always a top priority for us in Afghanistan, and we will investigate this tragedy to determine any steps we can take to improve it,” Carter wrote.

Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND

