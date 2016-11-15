SIUE students planning to walk out, protest amid reports of racism

SIUE students and faculty planned to walk out of classes Tuesday morning and stage a rally for unity and an end to racism.
Social media posts called for students to wear black and walk out of class, convening at the Vadalabene Center and marching to the administration building. A Facebook group called “SIUE Making Waves — Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance” made one of the posts.
“This walkout and rally demonstrates our rejection of the bigotry that has festered on this campus through racism, cis/heterosexism, classism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and other forms of violence targeted towards members of our community,” it states. Similar posts were made on the sites of several student organizations.
Organizers could not immediately be reached for comment.
The posts stated there have been several incidents on campus since last week’s presidential election. Specifically, it says that on the night of the election, students of color at Evergreen Hall found post-it notes on their doors telling them to go back to Africa or Mexico and “build that wall.”
The posts also alleged that a Muslim student’s hijab was pulled off her head by a passing student, and a Latina student was subjected to racial slurs by students driving by her as she walked to her car.
“These are but a few of the ways in which members of our community have been made to feel unsafe and unwelcome,” the statement read. “This walkout and rally will be an opportunity to let them and other students similarly treated know that they are not alone. This walkout and rally will demonstrate our commitment to doing our part to change the climate of our campus.”
It is also an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and administration to hold each other accountable for the mission and values of SIUE, the statement read.
SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said none of the incidents have been reported to his department. “We are inquiring to see if these incidents actually happened in the first place,” he said.
On Friday, Chancellor Randy Pembrook had sent a message to the university community acknowledging the high level of emotion surrounding the results of the election and said he was “extremely disappointed” to hear stories circulating about verbal displays of intolerance on campus.
“Although I have not received official word related to any such instances, please trust that I will work with our senior leadership team to address any actions that violate campus rules and values,” he said. “We will work to maintain a safe, secure and inclusive campus environment for all students, faculty and staff. This is a time for us to put aside whatever ideological differences there may be and work together to continually improve our community in the days ahead. There will always be differences in political perspectives, social backgrounds and experiences, but as an intellectual community, we choose to cherish and respect those differences at SIUE.”
