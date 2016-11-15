East St. Louis official charged with wire fraud in federal court

An East St. Louis city official was charged with wire fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
According to the Madison County Record, Oliver Hamilton, who is East St. Louis’ township supervisor, waived indictment. The waiver of indictment often indicates a preliminary plea agreement, the Record wrote.
According to information filed in Hamilton’s case, the offenses took place from March 2011 through June 2016. A News-Democrat investigation showed Hamilton spent $84,970 on an American Express card over an 18-month period from June 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015. The investigation found Hamilton used the credit card to pay for various personal items including Las Vegas trips, $34 car washes and flowers and gifts for his political allies.
The card assigned to Hamilton, who owns a construction company, also was used to buy paint, drywall, lumber, cabinetry, power tools, tractor tires, locks, nails and bathroom fixtures. All of these purchases were sales tax exempt.
