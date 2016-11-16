Scouts to pick up your food donations Saturday

The annual Scouting for Food pickup will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the metro-east.
If Boy Scouts, Webelos or Cub Scouts left a bag on your door last Saturday, you are asked to put non-perishable food in the bag and leave it on your doorstep by 9 a.m. Saturday for pickup.
All of the food will be donated to local food pantries.
We know it does a lot of good for a lot of people.
Kevin Buhr of the Lewis & Clark Council
▪ Suggested donations include: canned soup, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables and peanut butter in plastic containers. Boxed food is OK but cans are preferred.
▪ Please do not donate perishable or frozen foods. Also, do not donate items in glass jars.
▪ If you did not receive a bag last week, you can take canned food donations to the Lewis & Clark Council of the Boy Scouts of America office at 335 W. Main St. in Belleville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and during business hours next week, to any Goodwill store Nov. 20-26 or to your local food pantry.
▪ For more information, call Kevin Buhr, district executive for the Lewis & Clark Council, at 618-207-6420.
Buhr said the food drive is a “big project for us.”
“We know it does a lot of good for a lot of people,” he said.
I would say that for most of the pantries, it is their main source of food for the year.
Mike Eschbach of the Lewis & Clark Council
Last year, the Lewis & Clark Council, which covers 15 counties including the metro-east, collected more than 427,000 food items.
The food was donated to about 100 food pantries in the 15-county region.
“It means a lot. It means months of food, for some of these pantries up to six, seven, eight, nine months of food,” said Mike Eschbach, who is a district director for the Lewis & Clark Council and the Scouting for Food coordinator for the council.
“I would say that for most of the pantries, it is their main source of food for the year,” Eschbach said.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments