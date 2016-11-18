Plane being trucked through Sparta gets stuck due to power lines

A Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft being transported on a truck somehow got stuck in Sparta on Thursday because the driver was unable to navigate around an underpass and low power lines, according to reports.
KMOV reported the plane was being transported, without its wings, on truck to Indiana. The driver had routing problems that led him into Sparta, Police Chief Andrew Milanowski, told the TV station.
A KMOV photo showed the large, wingless plane on the truck’s trailer the driver tried to maneuver through town.
The plane’s height was over 16 feet. But an underpass and power lines in town are about 13 feet high, the station reported.
Traffic was blocked for a couple of hours until authorities could get the truck and plane onto a City Hall parking lot, where it was to remain until Friday morning.
The chief said police figured out a route to get the rig back on the road, and the driver was expected to leave by 8 a.m. Friday.
