Pfizer to build $200 million research facility in Chesterfield

Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company, is looking to build a $200 million research facility in Chesterfield, according to St. Louis news reports.
The opening of a new facility would create more than 80 jobs and allow at least 450 current employees to stay in the St. Louis area, KMOV reported.
“This is one of the biggest business investments in St. Louis County history with more than $200 million being spent on this facility,” St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said. “Securing this was a very competitive process.”
The plan is to build a research and development campus in Chesterfield that could include a four- to five-story, 460,000-square-foot facility and a parking structure on the northwest corner of Olive Boulevard and Chesterfield Parkway, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
