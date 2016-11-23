Woman who jumped from JB Bridge was 70-year-old from Belleville

A woman who died this week after jumping off the Jefferson Barracks Bridge was a 70-year-old from Belleville, State Police said Wednesday.
The woman, whose last known address was in Belleville, has been identified by authorities, but police said her family had not yet been notified of her death by Tuesday night, according to Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. Police were not releasing her identity as of Wednesday morning.
Witnesses told Illinois State Police that the woman was driving west on Interstate 255 going toward Missouri and parked her minivan on the bridge. The woman was seen getting out of the vehicle and jumping off the bridge at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Dye. Police said the woman was by herself.
“She climbed over the right concrete bridge wall and jumped. No hesitation,” Dye said.
Police said she fell more than 60 feet into shallow water.
Rescue boats were sent to help recover her body. Traffic on Interstate 255 westbound was down to one lane for several hours as police investigated.
Columbia police and firefighters, St. Louis County Police Department, Mehlville Fire Department and the Monroe County coroner helped at the scene.
