Woman who jumped from JB Bridge was 70-year-old from Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:54 How will your family avoid political tension at Thanksgiving?

1:12 O'Fallon student has passion for singing

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:56 O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham announces his retirement

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:30 Southern Illinois soldier killed in Afghanistan arrives at Scott Air Force Base

1:23 East St. Louis basketball star Jeremiah Tilmon finalizes college commitment