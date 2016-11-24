Metro-East News

November 24, 2016 8:35 AM

8-year-old Southern Illinois girl found dead, police say

News-Democrat

The Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force is investigating after an 8-year-old girl was found dead in Olney on Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police said authorities in Olney had initially responded to a report of a missing juvenile. The child was later found dead behind a building on the south side of the city. Police did not say how the girl died, but described it as a “homicidal death.”

Olney, a city of about 9,100 people, is located in Richland County.

Anyone with information in connection to the girl’s death is asked to contact the Olney Police Department at 618-393-2921. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Six-month 'temp' job becomes 17 years for retiring museum director

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos