8-year-old Southern Illinois girl found dead, police say

The Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force is investigating after an 8-year-old girl was found dead in Olney on Wednesday night.
Illinois State Police said authorities in Olney had initially responded to a report of a missing juvenile. The child was later found dead behind a building on the south side of the city. Police did not say how the girl died, but described it as a “homicidal death.”
Olney, a city of about 9,100 people, is located in Richland County.
Anyone with information in connection to the girl’s death is asked to contact the Olney Police Department at 618-393-2921. Tips may be submitted anonymously.
