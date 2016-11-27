A Jumping Joy! Fun Center finds new location

The A Jumping Joy! Fun Center plans to open its new location at 2901 State St. in Granite City, according to its website.
The business, which closed its location in Millstadt, is an inflatable fun center and rental company. The business offers full-line inflatable games and rides with everything from bounce houses, moonwalks, slides, jumpers and games to obstacle courses, according to its website.
Details of the opening have yet to be finalized said Marie Frost, one of the owners.
The business moved out of its Millstadt location on Sept. 30 after issues with its landlord, Frost said.
The new location is the former Niedringhaus Elementary School, which closed in 2013 to help the Granite City School District save money.
Frost said the business would have access to the gym, as well as a classroom in the former school. She plans to have a party room as part of the new location.
The amount of employees at the new location has yet to be determined, Frost said.
Belleville Christkindlmarkt open
The third annual Christkindlmarkt in downtown Belleville is open through Dec. 23 as an option for people to do their holiday shopping.
The market has five food vendors and roughly 20 retail vendors scheduled to have stands.
For more information about vendors, concerts and photo opportunities with reindeer, go to www.bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com.
Wedding party company acquisition
A-1 Party and Wedding Rental in Collinsville recently acquired Sitting Pretty/Party Arts of St. Louis, a news release said.
Over the years, A-1 owner, Wonda Karibian, has grown the business, which started in 1988, according to the release.
The business offers an extensive line of chair covers and linens in the St. Louis and metro-east area, as well centerpieces, back drops, linens, staging and dance floors, among other things.
RevFit
RevFit, which recently opened, is offering high intensity workouts, boot camps, group training and one-on-one personal training.
The gym, at 1231 Thouvenot Lane, Suite 200 in Shiloh, is open seven days a week.
For more information, go to www.rev30fit.com.
