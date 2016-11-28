Shooting reported at metro-east store

A shooting was reported at the Walmart store in Cahokia Monday evening.
There was a large police presence at the store, which is located at 1511 Camp Jackson Road. Crime scene tape surrounded the front part of the store near its entry.
According to police at the scene, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said details about the shooting, including whether anyone was hurt or killed, were not yet known.
“We are still trying to figure things out,” Landmann said.
The store is closed to customers.
At scene of shooting which took place outside WalMart in Cahokia. pic.twitter.com/j7qXJgSsw0— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) November 29, 2016
Crime tape surrounds the front of the Cahokia Walmart, which is closed. Parking also off limits to traffic. pic.twitter.com/Bn4XG24xQM— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) November 29, 2016
Cahokia police say shooting happened around 515 on front of WalMart on Camp Jackson Road.— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) November 29, 2016
Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann doesn't know if there any fatalities. "We are still trying to figure things out," he said.— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) November 29, 2016
Return to BND.com for updates to this story.
Comments