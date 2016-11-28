Metro-East News

Shooting reported at metro-east store

A shooting was reported at the Walmart store in Cahokia Monday evening.

There was a large police presence at the store, which is located at 1511 Camp Jackson Road. Crime scene tape surrounded the front part of the store near its entry.

According to police at the scene, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said details about the shooting, including whether anyone was hurt or killed, were not yet known.

“We are still trying to figure things out,” Landmann said.

The store is closed to customers.

