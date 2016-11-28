Two in custody after man shot in face at Swansea MetroLink stop

Police said a man was shot in the face Monday night around 8 p.m. as he was waiting at a MetroLink platform at the Swansea station.
Dan Stockett, public information officer for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, said two men were in custody Monday night in connection with the shooting. Stockett said the investigation was still in its early stages and not much information was known. He was unsure of the extent of injuries of the man who was shot. Stockett said police did not know a motive for the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Stockett did not know how badly the man was injured.
MetroLink trains were unable to operate between the Memorial Hospital and Shiloh-Scott MetroLink because of the police investigation. Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College and Shiloh-Scott Stations. Passengers traveling through this area may experience delays of up to an hour.
MetroLink passengers traveling outside of that area were not affected.
