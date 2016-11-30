Nuclear ‘bailout’ bill works way through Illinois General Assembly

A nuclear power plant “bailout” bill has made its way through the state House’s Energy Committee and now has the support of Ameren Illinois.
The House Energy Committee on Tuesday recommended the Future Energy Jobs Bill be adopted, and the Senate’s Energy Committee is scheduled to review the legislation on Wednesday.
The legislation has been called a bailout of two Exelon-operated nuclear power plants, one in Cordova and one in Clinton.
The bill includes money for education programs to help ratepayers navigate the new systems and calls for expanded rebates for community solar, and commercial and industrial solar installations.
This week, after additional changes were made to the bill, Ameren Illinois said it is now supporting the legislation. Ameren officials testified they supported the bill at the House committee hearing.
“We supported it because it included enhanced consumer protections and other provisions to keep the costs manageable and enable us to continue making enhancements to the grid,” Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said in an email to the BND. “Our team is involved in negotiations with the key stakeholders to address some of the feedback that was presented at (Tuesday’s) hearing. We’re working with all of the parties to negotiate a reasonable compromise and we’re optimistic that the bill will be presented for a vote soon.”
Love said a typical residential customer who uses 10,000 kwh per year under the third version of the bill would pay an additional 12 cents per month.
“The 12 cents per month includes the energy savings projected by keeping the two nuclear plants open,” Love said.
Opponents of the bill say the third version drafted by Exelon would result in at least 44,000 jobs being lost through 2030, slash economic output in Illinois by $14.7 billion and reduce state and local government tax revenue by $429 million.
The overall increase in electricity bills would be $13.3 billion through 2040, according to the Better Energy Solutions for Tomorrow Coalition.
“Even after a rash of last-minute changes to secure more votes, this ... analysis of the latest Exelon bailout proposal shows why it is still so bad for Illinois,” said BEST Coalition Director Dave Lundy. “For residents throughout the state the costs are excessive. For businesses and governments, the costs are crippling.”
The BlueGreen Alliance, a group of labor unions and environmental organizations, urged lawmakers to pass the the legislation and for Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign it.
“The Future Energy Jobs Bill is the result of cooperation and compromise and, as a whole, it moves the state forward in terms of clean energy and energy efficiency, while protecting the jobs of many workers in the state,” said the alliance’s Dick Breckenridge. “The much-needed fix to the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard, combined with expanding energy efficiency standards and $750 million in investments in low-income communities, will drive the growth of quality jobs in the state for years to come.”
